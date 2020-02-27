US Women's Soccer Star Abby Dahlkemper Opens up About Playing in First World Cup, Taking Care of Skin (Exclusive)

As of right now, the Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo starting in late-July and the US Women's Soccer Team is looking to once again be the story of the Summer. Last year, the team won the Women's World Cup and they were looked at as national heroes. And while Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe received a ton of credit for their work during the World Cup, defender Abby Dahlkemper was also a big reason the team won the title. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Dahlkemper and she enjoyed her debut on the big stage.

"It was amazing," she said. "It was so honoring and humbling to be able to represent the United States and be able to be on the world stage and compete at the highest level. Every game felt like a championship match. The preparation and the work that requires leading up to it was really hard and there were a lot of sacrifices made, but it made it all worth it in the end."

Dahlkemper played in all seven matches and she was only one of two players to start every match for the US. She looked cool and calm during the tournament, but the nerves did kick during the first match.

"I was really nervous for my first game in a World Cup.," she added. "But we have really prepped so much and prepared for everything and I felt like I had a lot of momentum going into the tournament I felt not so much nervous buy maybe just hyperfocused and excited."

Along with winning on the field, Dahlkemper is now winning when it comes to her skin. She has recently partnered with Massage Envy to help promote their news Acne Facial Series. The 26-year old has had issues with Acne in the past and the new product by Massage Envy has helped her not worry about her skin not looking its best.

"I was pleasantly surprised," Dahlkemper said when asked about her reaction to using Acne Facial Series. I didn’t know Massage Envy had these certain skincare brands that are really well-known and the really work."

"It's frustrating to deal with when there's cameras on you and you’re out on the field," she added."I wanted to get my skin the best looking it could."

Dahlkemper and the rest of the team are now getting ready for the SheBelieves Cup which begins next week. She will then report to the National Women's Soccer League as she's a member of the North Carolina Courage and then it will be time for the Olympics. After winning the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship in early February, the squad has a lot of confidence. However, Dalhkemeper knows a lot of work needs to be done between now and July.

"I think we have a really good opportunity going into SheBelives," Dahlkemper stated. "It's going to be an awesome test for us.

"We really don’t have much time until summer. Just being super focused on the task at hand, getting better, pushing each other and pushing ourselves as well."

Photo Credit: Bryan Tan Photography