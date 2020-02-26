Kobe Bryant Fans Continue Paying Tribute to Lakers Star 1 Month After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Fans are paying tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant on what marks one month since his death in a Calabasas helicopter crash. Just days after thousands gathered at the Staple Center in downtown Los Angeles for a celebration of life public memorial service, fans are again taking a moment to reflect on the tragic loss, many taking to social media to honor Bryant on Wednesday, Feb. 26 — a full month after his death. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, and Sarah and Payton Chester had all been flying aboard Bryant's Sikorsky S-76B helicopter piloted by Ara Zobayan on their way to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game when the aircraft went down in the hills of Calabasas, California, just before 10 a.m. PT. There were no survivors. Keep scrolling to see how fans are paying tribute to the late NBA legend a month after his death.

"Its been exactly 1 Month today since a tragedy affected the whole nation losing legends, role models, and heartful souls, so hard to move on and let go because the Mamba Mentality you created stays in affect in all our minds never letting it go Rest on High Kobe & Gigi," wrote one fan. it’s officially been one month since LA lost it’s hero, not a day goes by where we don’t miss you Kobe, thank you for everything 💜💛∞ pic.twitter.com/qaBFVnCLDQ — 🥀 (@goatkcp) February 26, 2020 "Today makes it a month since the world heard the horrific news of the helicopter accident that claimed the lives of Kobe, his daughter and seven others," added another.

"Only a month and i still miss you Kobe," shared one fan. "It's been one month since the tragic accident that took Kobe, his daughter Gigi and seven others away from us," added somebody else. "I still can't get over this." "it has really been a month since we lost kobe, gigi, john, keri, alyssa, christina, ara, sarah and payton. the death of kobe and gigi really affected the basketball world," added somebody else. "it still feels unreal that they’re gone. the memorial brought back all the emotions i felt that day."

"A month ago today the worst news was received Kobe Bryant dying," tweeted another. "Still doesn’t feel real and it won’t ever feel like it. We ALL miss you I love you and I will forever hold u close to my heart. May you and your beautiful daughter Rest In Peace [Kobe and Gigi] [Black Mamba 4ever]." Today marks one month since Kobe Bryant perished. This image is the closing scene of his career to me, the moment he won his final ring. Bean, I can’t tell you what you meant to me - so let me just say this: I hope my children have the hero I was lucky enough to have had. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vGm4EiAXPm — Shawn F Matian, Esq. (@ShawnMatianEsq) February 23, 2020 "2/24 was a hard day, still missing Kobe," tweeted another fan.

"I still cant read anything about kobe and gigi and the rest of the people on that helicopter," admitted one of Bryant’s fans. "as kobe was one of the people in the sports world I looked up to I cry still to this day, exactly one month later just reading his name." "It's been a month since Kobe died and I’m still as shocked as when I first found out," wrote another. "Kobe died one month ago and I'm still not over it," added somebody else. "Hope he's having fun in heaven shooting with David stern rip Kobe."

"Still so unbelievable that Kobe and Gigi died," reacted another fan. "life is so unfair sometimes :/" It’s officially been a month since the passing of the legend, Kobe Bryant😔. pic.twitter.com/97M9JQ2Qz3 — ‎ً🚀👨🏾‍🚀RT PINNED (@roquts) February 26, 2020 "A month has past and it doesn’t feel right and it might be hard for all of us and his wife and children rest in paradise Kobe and Gianna," wrote somebody else.

"When Kobe Bryant died, piece of me died," shared one of Bryant's fans. "It's been a month since Kobe Bryant passed," wrote another. "wasn't the biggest basketball fan but i was definitely huge Kobe fan,especialy a fan of his incredible mindset! I knew all the stories about his grit and perserverance.He was absolutely relentless on the court. He feared nothing...." "it's been one month since kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash," recalled another person. "Crazy."