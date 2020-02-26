Kobe Bryant: All the Sweetest Family Moments With the Lakers Star
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash one month ago. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow and Gianna's mother continues to mourn the losses but showed her strength when she sent them a message during the public memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday. Vanessa told the Los Angeles Lakers legend to take care of Gianna and she will take care of their three other daughters.
"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."
Here's a look at the sweetest moments from the Bryant family.
Family Portrait
This photo was posted by Vanessa days after Kobe and Gianna died. Along with the photo she wrote a statement thanking fans for their love and support: "There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved."
Father-Daughter time
Here's a look at Kobe and Gianna at a Lakers game. Gianna played basketball and was looking to play for UConn. Kobe was the coach for her team and he would constantly teach Gianna the game. Many think that Gianna would have been a legendary college and pro player.
Halloween
This photo was taken during Halloween last year and the Bryant family was dressed as the characters from The Wizard of Oz. The Instagram post received over 1.5 million likes and the fans commented with heart emojis.
Mom and Daughters
Here's a look at Vanessa with her daughters. In the caption, she wrote: "Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri, Mommy loves you more than you will ever know. May God Bless you, always."
Mother's Day
Kobe posted this photo on Mother's Day last year. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day (Vanessa Bryant) we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family. You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you."
Husband and Wife
Kobe posted this during the couple's anniversary last year. They got married in 2001 and while they have had their rough patches, they have been a strong couple. Based on what Vanessa said during her speech on Monday, their love will last forever.
Thanksgiving
The Bryant family was relaxing during Thanksgiving and it looks like they have a very enjoyable meal. With Kobe retired, he had the opportunity to enjoy the holiday and not have to worry about getting ready for a game.
Christmas
The Bryant family also had fun during Christmas. This was a special one because it was Capri's first Christmas as she was born in June. One fan commented: "I’m crying every day. I love you guys fly high rest in peace have fun in heaven."