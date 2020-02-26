Kobe Bryant: All the Sweetest Family Moments With the Lakers Star

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash one month ago. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow and Gianna's mother continues to mourn the losses but showed her strength when she sent them a message during the public memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday. Vanessa told the Los Angeles Lakers legend to take care of Gianna and she will take care of their three other daughters.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."

Here's a look at the sweetest moments from the Bryant family.