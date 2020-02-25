Kobe Bryant Celebration: Fans Praise Sabrina Ionescu After Setting NCAA Record Hours After Touching Memorial Speech

Following her touching memorial speech at the Celebration of Life event for Kobe Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu is getting praise by fans for going on to set an NCAA record just hours later. After leaving the memorial service, Ionescu — who plays for the University of Oregon Ducks — faced off against the Stanford Cardinals and became the first Division I player (male or female) to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds, according to a report from ESPN.

Sabrina Ionescu: What Leadership Looks Like... - Speaks at Kobe Bryant’s celebration of life - Logs her 26th triple-double in win @ Stanford without warming up - Becomes the only college player ever to record 2k points, 1K assists & 1K rebounds *All without eating & while ill — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) February 25, 2020

In the wake of her incredible accomplishments, many have taken to social media to shower praise on Ionescu, with one person writing, "Challenges those attending and watching her mentor’s memorial to invest in women."

"Easily the best women’s college bb player this year and nothing but respect from a UConn fan. Time to get some sleep after such a long day and best of luck the rest of the way," tweeted another user.

sabrina ionescu's day, per ESPN Sunday

4:30 p.m. - practice at stanford

6:30 p.m. - flew to LA Monday

11:15 a.m. - spoke at kobe and gigi's tribute

1 p.m. - flew to bay area

4:32 p.m. - got to the arena

7:20 p.m. - became first D1 baller w/ 2k points, 1k assists, 1k rebounds — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) February 25, 2020

"Most impressed by her competitiveness and her leadership AND her game is complete. Inside game. Create her own shot. 3 pointers, penetration. Larry Bird," offered one more user.

"Sabrina Ionescu's day serves as a reminder of the strength of women. So many women and girls the world over rise to the occasion every day and persevere through incredible obstacles.," someone else added.

"What Sabrina Ionescu did yesterday, in speaking at Kobe & Gigi's memorial & then putting on the performance, is almost in a class by itself. She's not the 1st female college basketball player to go 2K, 1K, 1K — she's the 1st college basketball player to it." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/HJaIsPHYHj — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 25, 2020

"Getting to watch a player like Sabrina Ionescu, in real time, at the start of what should be such a special pro and international career, is so, so, so special. Feeling lucky," wrote a final fan.