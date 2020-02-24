Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life Line Revealed at Staples Center, Lakers Fans Everywhere

By Brian Jones

The public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will take place today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and fans are more than ready to honor them. Sports reporter John Schriffen shared a video of the line at the Staples Center for fans who are attending the Celebration of Life and the line is already wrapped around the arena. The service will start at 10 a.m. local time.

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash nearly one month ago. A private funeral service was held for them on Feb. 7.

This story is developing.

