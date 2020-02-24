Kobe Bryant: Old Footage Resurfaces of Sweet Words Lakers Legend Once Said About Wife Vanessa

While the heartfelt memorial for Kobe Bryant continues at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, old footage of the late NBA star has resurfaced online, revealing some very sweet words the Lakers legend once said about his wife Vanessa. In a past clip from MTV News, Bryant was asked what made his wife, Vanessa Bryant, "the one." He replied, "You know, it's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know. I mean, love is a funny thing. I can't explain it, and I don't understand it, but all I know is, you know, she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one."

The interviewer went on to ask about Bryant describing Vanessa as a "real tough woman," to which he responded, "Yeah, Vanessa, she's very strong. She's very strong willed."

Regarding what he saw in their joint future, Bryant said with a laugh, "In the future, I see us being two cool-ass parents. Young parents, full of energy. She has a ton of energy, and I have a ton of energy."

Bryant and Vanessa married in 2001, and went onto have three children together. Sadly, Bryant and the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

At the memorial service, Vanessa took the stage to pay tribute to her late husband and daughter, saying of the former L.A. Laker's fathering abilities, "He would make them laugh and smile as he got them ready for bed. He had magic arms and could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes, and he had it down to a science, eight times up and down our hallway."

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.