Ryan Newman Thanks NASCAR Fans and 'Man Upstairs' Following Recovery From Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR fans were vocal with their support in the days following Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 wreck. They wanted to let the veteran driver know that they were wishing for a complete and expedient recovery. Newman saw the messages from his fans, and is extremely grateful.

The 42-year-old driver released a statement on Sunday that was relayed to the media by Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. In this statement, Newman revealed that he had suffered a head injury, but had avoided any broken bones or internal injuries. He also thanked the fans for the support over the past week.

"The outpouring of emotion from not only the NASCAR community, but across the country, has been truly humbling," Newman said in his statement. "I want to personally thank everyone including the Man upstairs for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance."

Newman's fans made it clear that they were rooting for his recovery with countless messages on social media, but they also showed support with their wallets. There were several fans that donated money to Rescue Ranch, a charity created by Newman and his wife, Krissie.

In addition to the fans, Newman also thanked the NASCAR community for their unwavering support in the days following his crash. He said that executives, friends, and competitors have either called or visited him following the incident, which did not go unnoticed. Newman also said that his family had received a considerable amount of support.

Finally, Newman wanted to make it very clear that he appreciates the technical expertise of the Roush Fenway team. He found it impressive that his car was fast enough to lead during the final moments of the race, nearly delivering a victory in the Daytona 500. However, the mere fact that he was able to walk out of the hospital hand-in-hand with his daughters was far more impressive to the veteran driver.

"I am truly indebted to each of you and it is unlikely I will ever be able to properly express to you how much the diligent effort with which you conduct your craftsmanship has affected me and my family," Newman said. "I hope you took pride in the photograph of me walking out of the hospital hand in hand with my daughters on Wednesday."

The wreck may have been frightening for the fans on social media, but Newman was able to avoid serious injuries due to the craftsmanship of the car. He is now recovering hopes of racing again, and he will never forget the support sent to him by the fans.

