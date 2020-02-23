Ryan Newman: NASCAR Fans Divided After Latest Information Behind Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR fans are divided on the new information about how quickly Ryan Newman was treated after his crash at the Daytona 500. On the one hand, many applauded the medical crews for getting to Newman so quickly and keeping him alive. On the other, some thought that NASCAR still has a ways to go in improving its safety regulations.

Details about Newman's car crash at the Daytona 500 are still trickling out, between press conferences, quotes and videos of the accident from different angles. Fans have now learned that the first paramedic reached Newman 35 seconds after he crashed, according to Associated Press reporter, Jenna Fryer.

Fryer also tweeted that Newman was being treated inside the car during that initial response. For many fans, this was a marvel, especially considering the ongoing chaos of the race all around them.

"And to think there's people that said the medical crews were being slow," one person tweeted.

"The value of the Medical Team can never be overstated. They train for worst case scenarios and fortunately, due to safety improvements by NASCAR, incidents such as Ryan's (high impact -low frequency) are managed expertly and quickly by the AMR Team... another great improvement," added another.

Still, some thought that there was room for even more improvement, and they wanted to see NASCAR implement every safety measure possible before the worst could happen.

A paramedic entered Ryan Newman's car at the 35 second mark to treat him. He was being treated inside the car the entire time. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) February 22, 2020

"If that car had caught fire, say goodbye," one person noted.

"Personally I think that NASCAR has a problem with the weight of some of their emergency workers," added another. "At some tracks there is very little chance of the EMT being able to get in the car to help the driver."

Of course, many fans complained about the lack of news on Newman's condition after the crash. The driver was rushed to the hospital from the track, and many believed his accident had been fatal. It was not until a full day later that they saw him standing on his own two feet, and then walking out of the hospital unaided. They wondered why the news that he was doing well didn't spread faster.

Not that a couple seconds matter (or maybe it did), but from the moment the car stopped moving to the time medical was "hands-on" took about ~33s. Felt like an eternity at the time, but got there fast. pic.twitter.com/3MqINaH8Ix — JJ (@TomcatNASCAR_2) February 22, 2020

All-in-all, fans thought that Newman's case was a clear sign of things getting safer for motor sports and racing. Some noted that there were professionals always working on safety, whether there is a crash or not, and they are clearly doing their jobs well.

"As long as Ryan is alive nothing else matters," someone tweeted. "Everyone did a great job including NASCAR, which was for years lax on safety until 2001."