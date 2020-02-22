Ryan Newman Tribute on David Starr's NASCAR Xfinity Series Car Revealed

In the days following Ryan Newman's frightening wreck during the Daytona 500, fans and fellow drivers have been striving to show their support for his ongoing recovery. Veteran racer David Starr has found a unique way to do so. When he takes the track for the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300, he will be showing off a massive decal in honor of Newman.

We're all thinking about you this weekend, Rocketman.pic.twitter.com/4dtiTNt8eo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 22, 2020

NASCAR on FOX provided a glimpse of this tribute on Saturday morning, showing off the decal on the back of Starr's No. 6 Camaro. Newman's number, as well as the word "Rocketman", were both featured. Rocketman is the longtime nickname of Newman.

"Will be waiting for your return. God Bless you and your family. See you on the track soon Mr. Newman," one NASCAR fan wrote in response to the video. Others responded by saying how much they loved this gesture by Starr.

The 52-year-old Starr is spending the 2020 season as a full-time driver for JD Motorsports. It was announced on Feb. 6 that he would be driving the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro during the Xfinity Series after spending the past two seasons with Jimmy Means Racing. Starr finished 23rd in 2018 and 22nd in 2019 before switching teams.

"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to drive for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller," Starr said in a press release, per NBC Sports. "In the last two or three years, I have noticed their vast improvements as a race team on the competition side of things, and now that I will be joining forces with them, I hope to help a strong team become even stronger.

"I want to help grow their program and bring them long run success, and we have all the right pieces together to make it happen."

Starr made his debut with the JD Motorsports team on Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway. He finished 18th overall in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series season opener. He will be looking for a stronger finish on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Whether or not he secures a top-three finish on Saturday afternoon, the fans already view him as a winner. His tribute to Newman is generating support, and they hope that he finds similar success at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

(Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)