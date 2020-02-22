Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: See All of Wife Krissie's Family Photos

Ryan Newman is often lauded for his family values by NASCAR fans, and his wife has the receipts to show why. Krissie Newman's Instagram account is full of precious family photos — likely the ones that have built up fans' ideas of Newman as a dedicated father in recent years.

Newman is the racecar driver on everyone's mind since the Daytona 500, where he suffered a terrifying crash. While in the lead on the final lap, Newman's car was tapped by another, causing him to spin out of control and roll over sideways. He was then hit by another driver, causing him to flip over in the air.

Newman was hospitalized, and for a few harrowing hours it was not clear what his condition was or what his recovery would look like. Fans sent their well-wishes to Krissie and their daughters, Ashlyn and Brooklyn.

Fans know Newman as a loving father to his two little girls, but in some ways that perception comes from Krissie. She has been active on Instagram for years now, giving fans a firsthand look at their family time as the girls grow up.

Newman's crash was made even more heartbreaking by the fact that, just days before, he and Krissie had announced their separation. In a note posted on social media, Krissie informed fans that they beginning the process of splitting, but it was amicable. They would continue to co-parent their children together.

"After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate," she wrote. "We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters' privacy be respected during this time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Feb 13, 2020 at 8:20am PST

Fans were horrified to imagine the crash coming so hot on the heels of this family upheaval. However, they were pleased to see that Krissie and the girls were some of the first to greet Newman in the hospital, showing that their bond remains strong.

Here are some of the best family photos from Krissie Newman's Instagram.