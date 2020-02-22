Boyd Gaming 300 Qualifying Is Canceled, and NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Are Irked

NASCAR fans suffered their second weather cancellation of the season on Saturday, and they are not pleased. The Boyd Gaming 300 Qualifying was canceled due to heavy rain in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fans were disappointed. Social media soon filled with grumbles about the racing postponement.

It has been a rocky start to the season for NASCAR fans, who missed the Daytona 500 last weekend due to a cautious rain delay. The race was moved to Monday afternoon instead, meaning that fans with work that day could not watch live.

This weekend, there was a similar issue at the Boyd Gaming 300 Qualifying in Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon NASCAR Xfinity announced that the qualifying laps would be canceled as heavy rain began to fall on the track.

There is still a chance that the race itself will go on as planned, provided the weather clears up later in the day. Meteorologists predict that the rain will stop around 3 p.m. ET, and then skies will be clear all afternoon. The race is scheduled to start at 4:16 p.m. ET, so the timing may work out perfectly.

Even so, fans were irked to have yet another weekend of racing thrown off by the weather. After an emotional week of sending thoughts and prayers to race car driver Ryan Newman, many just wanted to kick back and enjoy Saturday's race. Instead, they are left wondering if the whole thing will fall through, and if they will be able to rearrange their plans for watching.

Here is what fans are saying about the Boyd Gaming 300 rain delay online.