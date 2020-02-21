Ryan Newman's Friends Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. Have 'Never Been so Happy to See Our Friend' in New Photo, Twitter Reacts

Ryan Newman's friends Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. shared a photo of themselves hanging out with the NASCAR driver, commenting that they have "never been so happy to see" their friend, and Twitter fans are reacting to it. Truex, a NASCAR driver himself, is seen throwing up "thumbs up" signs with Newman in one photo, and three of them — as well as Newman's wife Krissy — are posed smiling in another photo. Fans have been loving the images, with one commenting, "I'm speechless. Two days ago the hospital listed him In serious condition. Today he walks out. So many prayers went up. Its nothing short of a miracle! We love you guys!!

"This has made this grown man cry with excitement!

I have watched racing since I was 17 and I'm almost 50. I have seen this man in some of the worst wrecks in #NASCAR history and after Monday night's race I thought we lost another great person. I'm so happy that he's ok. God Bless," tweeted another user.

