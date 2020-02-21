Ryan Newman Fan Makes Tom Hanks, 'Special Sock' Comparison After Watching Hospital Release Video

Ryan Newman fans loved seeing him leave the hospital on Wednesday after suffering injuries in a Daytona 500 crash on Monday night. But one of the things that stood out is Newman wasn't wearing any shoes while walking out of the hospital with his two daughters. This led to one fan comparing the video to a recent tweet by actor Tom Hanks. In the tweet, Hanks shows a pair of socks on the ground in front of a valet parking sign. In the tweet, Hank writes, "Park these socks for me." The fan quoted the tweet mentioning that Newman was wearing socks while outside.

The reason Newman didn't have any shoes provided for him is unknown, but that fan wasn't the only one to notice. It started to trend on social media, but when it comes down to it, that was the last thing Newman was thinking about since he survived a dangerous crash.

Newman will not be racing on Sunday as he continues to recover from his injuries. He will be replaced by Ross Chastain.

"First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said in a statement. "We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing."

"The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family," added Newmark. "That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice."

As for Hanks' tweet, it's unknown why he posted a photo of socks in front of a valet sign. However, he has posted photos of just a glove or a shoe on Twitter, so it's not a real surprise. Hanks is a two-time Academy Award winner and he won the awards in 1993 and 1994, making him one of only two actors to win the award in consecutive years.