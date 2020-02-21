Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: James Woods Weighs in on Hospital Exit Video and Twitter Chimes In

James Woods recently weighed in on Ryan Newman's hospital exit video, after his intense Daytona 500 crash, and Twitter is chiming in on the actor's post. Newman suffered the terrible accident during the final lap of the race on Monday, having to be quickly rushed to the hospital. His injuries were determined to be serious, but not life-threatening. Woods retweeted a video of Newman walking out of the hospital with his two daughters holding his hands, and added, "This guy is made of stainless steel and pure heart!"

This is incredible... Ryan Newman has left the hospital!!

pic.twitter.com/VJ8qoKlXV5 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 19, 2020

Other users have since been responding to the tweet, with one writing, "I teared up with relief when I saw this. Many prayers it wouldn’t be another Dale."

