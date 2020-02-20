With Ryan Newman released from the hospital and officially on the mend after his scary Daytona 500 crash Monday, Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark couldn't be more grateful for the medical professionals and hospital staff who cared for the NASCAR driver in his time of need. Newmark shared a sweet photo of Newman with his two daughters and the care staff, expressing his "debt of gratitude" to the whole staff at Halifax Health Medical Center.

We owe a debt of gratitude to many people for what transpired over the last few days but a special thanks to the incredible care and attention from the staff at Halifax Health Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/JkiDp1A6j3 — Steve Newmark (@NewmarkRFR) February 19, 2020

Newman was listed in "serious condition" Monday night after a crash in the final lap of the big race, after a routine bump from behind by Ryan Blaney sent him head-first into the barrier wall, flipping him in the air before he was hit on the driver's side window by Corey LaJoie's oncoming vehicle. With that impact, Newman's car skidded down the track on its roof before coming to a stop and briefly catching fire before the flames were extinguished.

"First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," Newmark said after Newman was determined to be out of the woods health-wise, adding that there was no set timeline as to when the driver would return to the track. "We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing."

"The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family," added Newmark. "That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice."

Photo credit: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images