Ryan Newman Crash: See the Entire Team Who Treated the NASCAR Driver After Daytona 500 Wreck

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman's intense Daytona 500 wreck landed the racer in the hospital for his injuries, and now fans can see the entire medical team who treated him. Following the crash on Monday, Newman was rushed to the Halifax Health Medical Center so that doctors could assess his condition. They determined it to be serious, but not life-threatening.

After just a couple days, Newman was up, walking around, talking, and on the road to making a full recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark shared a photo of Newman with his daughters, and the hospital crew that nursed him back to health.

We owe a debt of gratitude to many people for what transpired over the last few days but a special thanks to the incredible care and attention from the staff at Halifax Health Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/JkiDp1A6j3 — Steve Newmark (@NewmarkRFR) February 19, 2020

Many have since been commenting on the post, with one user writing, "Great work to all the first responders and medical staff at the hospital! Also a debt of gratitude goes to Dale Earnhardt (RIP) for all the safety changes made after his tragic crash!"

"Awesome job, and thanks to the entire staff! Appreciate all you guys do! Ryan walking out two days after his crash is a testament to all your hard work and dedication!" exclaimed another.

Thank you to all of the first responders, nurses & doctors that took such great care of @RyanJNewman & let him walk out of the hospital with his daughters. — Beth #missnmaddie R (@Doxielady4) February 19, 2020

"Well no wonder everything turned out great, look at that group of professionals. No Grammys or Oscars ever given out to real people. All we can say is thank you," offered someone else.

"I know what a man in your situations is able to go through , but my heart goes out to your young daughters. I’ve known at my young age how scary this kind of thing can be. I’m actually , surprised happily, that you’re on your feet so quickly!" wrote one other fan.

To the nurses from a nurse. God bless you for choosing to work in this crazy field so that you were there when Ryan needed you just as you are for a multitude of patients. Thank you to all of the ancillary staff for all that you do. Thank you all for being you. — Connie Derrick (@ConnieDaubenmir) February 20, 2020

Newman has since been released from the hospital.