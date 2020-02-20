Candace Muzny: NASCAR Fans Mourn No. 92 Driver's Death

Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny was found dead on Monday, and ever since the sad news was reported fans have been taking to social media to mourn the No. 92 driver's death. According to FOX 8, police stated that Muzny's body was discovered by family members in the late afternoon. ABC 13 added that authorities called Munzy's death "suspicious," and they were investigating it.

Authorities say former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny was found dead in her Oklahoma City home. They're calling the death suspicious. MORE: https://t.co/gmuqxtLqdZ pic.twitter.com/YDBGicxSkC — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) February 19, 2020

More recently, it was reported that Muzny's death has been ruled an "accidental drowning."

Munzy had recently been incarcerated, having been released on Friday after serving time for allegedly punching a nail tech for not speaking English, as well as an accusation that she cut a police officer with a knife during her arrest.

Fans of the driver have been expressing sorrow over her loss, with many tweeting out there sympathies. Scroll down to see how fans are taking the news.