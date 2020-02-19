Ryan Newman's Health Update From Roush Fenway Has NASCAR Fans Singing Praise

Wednesday morning, the Roush Fenway Twitter account delighted NASCAR fans around the world when it posted two updates about Ryan Newman's recovery. The veteran driver had been involved in a frightening wreck during Monday's continuation of the Daytona 500, which resulted in him being hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center. According to these updates, Newman is making considerable progress in his recovery. He was shown in one photo standing with his two daughters and smiling broadly. Roush Fenway also released a statement saying that Newman was walking around and interacting with hospital staff. "Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," the Roush Fenway account tweeted on Wednesday morning. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his daughters." Following this news, the NASCAR fans that had been fearing the worst since Monday's wreck began posting their excitement on social media. They sent a multitude of well-wishes and expressed hope that Newman will soon be leaving the hospital.

Slide 1 of 8 That’s just awesome. Get well soon Ryan, we can’t wait to see you back on the track! 🏁❤️🏁 — 💜🐬MaryFlannery🐬💜 (@MaryFlannery80) February 19, 2020 Will Newman ever race again after wrecking during the Daytona 500? The answer is unknown a mere two days after he was taken to the hospital, but the fans have made their opinions clear. They want to see Newman back behind the wheel. This isn't the first time that Newman has wrecked at Daytona International Speedway. He was involved in a crash back in 2003 that was viewed as terrifying but survived and made a return to NASCAR. There are many fans hoping for the same outcome in 2020.

Slide 2 of 8 I actually cried happy tears after reading this. You've got this rocketman! — Anthony Spooner (@NoDakSpoon) February 19, 2020 Fans of NASCAR have been anxiously awaiting positive updates since Newman wrecked on Monday night. This led to a range of emotions with each subsequent update and many tears being shed. The crying continued on Wednesday with the latest update, but these fans were crying tears of joy. "I just gotta a chill... of happiness," one user wrote after seeing the tweet from Roush Fenway. They had been anticipating an update on Wednesday morning, but this update exceeded their greatest hopes.

Slide 3 of 8 First we wondered if he was alive. Then we wondered if he could walk again. Simply amazing. A tribute to the @NASCAR and to @RyanJNewman and also to @roushfenway for engineering and building a safe race car #r — Tim Frederick (@tfrederick1118) February 19, 2020 The NASCAR fans experienced stages of worry in the time following Newman's wreck. There were concerns about this being a fatal crash in the immediate aftermath, but that was replaced by the fear that Newman would be paralyzed. Now, however, the situation has changed. There were several fans on social media expressing gratitude for the engineers that designed these stock cars. 20 years ago, this wreck would have potentially been the cause of Newman's death, but now he is walking fewer than 48 hours later.

Slide 4 of 8 Grateful he looks Like nothing happened to him!!!!! — Dalton (@DaltonE2002) February 19, 2020 While the mere fact that Newman was walking around astounded many, there were other details of the photo that drew attention. Some fans noticed that the veteran driver looked no worse for wear after this frightening wreck. Considering the damage done to the vehicle, there was an expectation that Newman would have several cuts, burns, or other noticeable injuries. Instead, he simply looked a little tired. NASCAR fans felt that this was a miracle in itself.

Slide 5 of 8 This is absolutely the best news any of us could hear!! ♥️ Continued prayers for a full recovery; and keep playing with those littles!! 🙏🏼 #Prayers4Newman — MsMikel ♥️🇺🇸🏁 (@mikel_ann) February 19, 2020 Fans of NASCAR and Newman were terrified upon seeing his wreck on Monday night. Several users on social media even posted about how this incident was eerily similar to the one from 2001 that claimed the life of Dale Earnhardt. The safety staff at Daytona International Speedway extricated Newman from his wrecked Ford Mustang and loaded him into the ambulance. He was transported to Halifax Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries. These events were followed by positive updates, but the fans were still concerned about any potential setbacks.

Comedic actor brought NASCAR to the big screen back in 2006 when he starred in Talladega Nights. This film entertained fans of the sports, as well as those unfamiliar with stock car racing. This also led to several viewers using the term "baby Jesus" during everyday conversation. Whether or not the fans were quoting Talladega Nights on Twitter was unconfirmed, but there were several comments about baby Jesus after Roush Fenway posted an update about Newman's health.

Slide 7 of 8 "Tis but a scratch"...😍 — Robin H (@RobinH89738850) February 19, 2020 Newman is known as Rocketman, but that is not his only nickname after Monday's wreck. Some fans have begun referring to him as a tank while another opted to compare him to the Black Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. This character from the classic film is one that lost both of his arms and his legs during combat, but he kept referring to the injuries as a "scratch." The fans felt that Newman was doing the same thing following Monday's wreck.