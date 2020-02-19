Photo of Ryan Blaney Breaking Down After Ryan Newman's Crash Is Every NASCAR Fan's Reaction

The racing community was left reeling after Ryan Newman was involved in a car crash right at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday night. Following the incident, one of Newman's fellow drivers, Ryan Blaney, appeared to break down in light of the news. And NASCAR fans can't help but identify with his concern.

In the photo, Blaney appears to bend over his vehicle while a member of his team comforts him.

"A photo that I think perfectly represents how we all felt during that long wait after the finish," one user on Reddit captioned the photo. As they noted, many other NASCAR fans have expressed their concern and worries about Newman's well-being, just like Blaney appeared to do so recently.

I can't imagine what Ryan Blaney was feeling at this moment. He didn't do anything wrong. He was doing all he could to win the Daytona 500. It unfortunately ended horrifically and that's the last thing Blaney wanted to happen. I feel so bad for him and Lajoie so much right now. pic.twitter.com/XuDobWcgQz — Joseph Lombard (@n2sc4r) February 19, 2020

Newman was moments away from completing the Daytona 500 when his car was involved in the crash. He was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Shortly after the crash occurred, Blaney spoke to USA Today about the incident. He explained to the publication that bumping Newman's car on the right while pushing for first on the final lap was unintentional.

"I thought I was pretty square, but I just got him to the right," Blaney told reporters after the race, per USA Today. "I hope he's all right. That looked really bad, and it's not something I wanted to do. It definitely wasn't intentional."

"Even though it's unintentional, you don't want to hurt anybody. I'm just waiting to see if he's OK," he added.

Roush Fenway released a positive report about Newman's condition on Wednesday.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," the company said in a statement. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Shortly following the release of their statement, it was revealed that Newman had been released from the hospital where he was being treated. His estranged wife Krissie Newman posted a video of the race car driver exiting the hospital alongside his two daughters by his side, writing that it was the "best sight ever!!"

Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images