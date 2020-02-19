Ben Affleck Sent Text to Tom Brady Asking About His Future With Patriots

Many people are wondering if Tom Brady will sign with the New England Patriots or will he join a new team for the 2020 season. One notable person who is trying to get inside Brady's head is actor Ben Affleck who is a big Patriots fan. Affleck was recently on the ESPN show Get Up to promote his new film The Way Back where he plays a high school basketball coach. He was talking about Brady and admitted he and fellow actor Matt Damon sent a text to the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback if he was going to return to New England.

"Me and Matt texted him, and said, 'What's the deal? You going or you staying?' And this is what we got back: an emoji," Affleck said, gesturing for the shoulder shrug emoji. "So I really have no information for you.

"I hope he stays. I think he’s fabulous," Affleck continued. "By the same token, he’s given up a lot of money to play for that franchise over the years that he well deserves. The New England Patriots didn't sacrifice any money winning all those Super Bowls, selling all those tickets, selling all that merchandise. If Tom … I pray and hope that he stays. It would break my heart if he left.

"If he wanted to go make X million for two years, he totally deserves it. That’s what capitalism and life is about. You’re the greatest, you deserve it. He sacrificed a lot. He took a lot of cuts. They still didn’t surround him with…they were definitely an Antonio Brown away from winning the Super Bowl this year, for sure. The one game he played was just lights out."

It's been reported that Brady will hit free agency next month which means there will be a number of teams after him. However, the Patriots are also looking to bringing him back which means things could get very interesting for Brady. It's likely Brady will continue to play for the Patriots but he's not ruling out playing for another team.

"I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio in January. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."