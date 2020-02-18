Ryan Newman: New Health Update Revealed After Daytona 500 Crash, NASCAR Fans React

A new health update on the condition of NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was recently revealed, following his terrible Daytona 500 crash, and race fans are reacting to the news. According to a message from Steve Newmark — President of Roush Fenway Racing — Newman currently "remains hospitalized," and "further updates on his condition" will be made "as they become available." Fans have been responding to the news, with one tweeting, "Thank you for the updates. Be sure to thank those guys in the shop and the rest of the team a HUGE pat on the back for their hard work and attention to detail building that car. There's a lot of us that would like to personally thank them!"

If you read the slogan on the @FordPerformance red truck door..

That is @RyanJNewman

"BUILT TOUGH!"

More PRAYERS are being said for you Ryan than you could ever imagine.#Rocketman❤🙏❤#RocketmanToughAndStrong💪❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/agmrvSeHfz — Jan Greer (@greer_jan) February 18, 2020

At this time, there is no word on exactly what Newmans' injuries are, but he said to have not sustained any that are life-threatening.

Scroll down to see more reactions from Newman's fan.