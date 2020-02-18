Ryan Newman and NASCAR Fans Weigh in After Richard Petty Motorsports Tweets About 'Recovery' Following Daytona 500 Crash

Richard Petty Motorsports' wishes for Ryan Newman to have a "speedy recovery" following his horrifying crash in Monday's Daytona 500 final lap has NASCAR fans everywhere chiming in with well-wishes of their own. The racing company, which had driver Bubba Wallace in the race Monday, shared a brief statement after NASCAR released details on Newman's hospitalization.

Our continued thoughts and prayers are with @RyanJNewman and his family tonight, wishing him a speedy recovery in the days ahead 🙏 https://t.co/9zg88OuF8k — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) February 18, 2020

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," the statement read. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Richard Petty Motorsports followers made sure to pass on their own messages of support in this time, with one person writing, "Prayers for Ryan and his family during this time! Thank you lord for keeping him alive!"

"Thank the Lord," another added. "praying for you @RyanJNewman."

A third commented, "Definitely. We love the competition and everyone [being] safe."

Monday, Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing, said in a statement that Newman "remains hospitalized" and that "further updates on his condition" will be made "as they become available."

"On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman's family, we'd like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all," the statement began. "Ryan remains hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available."

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images