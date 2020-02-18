Ryan Newman: Jimmie Johnson Reacts to Fellow Driver's Scary Crash During Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is reported to be in serious condition after a major crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday night, and driver Jimmie Johnson was one of many to share well wishes for Newman on social media after the crash.

"I’m praying with everyone else for my buddy @RyanJNewman," he wrote.

Several other drivers also offered messages for Newman on Twitter.

"First [and] foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to [Ryan Newman]," wrote Denny Hamlin, who won the race and was criticized for celebrating in victory lane before he learned of the severity of Newman's crash.

"I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It's not anyone's fault."

"Big prayers for Newman," shared Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose father Dale Earnhardt died in a crash during the Daytona 500 almost 19 years ago to the day.

"Prayers for @RyanJNewman," wrote Joey Logano. Kyle Busch tweeted, "Praying for @RyanJNewman right now."

Tony Stewart also shared that he was "Praying for @RyanJNewman right now."

"This s— is real," wrote Clint Bowyer. "We're all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here."

Newman was in the final lap of the race when his car was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney's car and went out of control, flying through their air and flipping several times before it was hit at a full speed by Corey LaJoie's vehicle, which caused the Ford to skid down the track on its roof while on fire.

Blaney said that he had been trying to push Newman, a fellow Ford driver, ahead of Denny Hamlin, who drives a Toyota.

"I hope he's all right," Blaney said on pit road, via USA Today. "That looked really bad and not something you want to do. Definitely unintentional."

"I was just committing to pushing him to the win once he blocked a couple times, was kind of beat," he continued. "Just hope Ryan's all right. It sucks to lose a race, but you never want to see anyone get hurt."

Newman's car stopped on pit road and crews rushed to the vehicle, which had to be turned on its tires before Newman could be unstrapped from his seat. Newman's removal from the car was not broadcast.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," NASCAR said in a statement on Monday night. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Photo Credit: Getty / Brian Lawdermilk