Ryan Newman Fans and Media Gather Outside Hospital Awaiting Word on NASCAR Driver's Condition

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was taken to the hospital on Monday night after he was involved in a dangerous crash during the Daytona 500, and fans quickly gathered there to await word on his condition. In tweets shared by FOX 35 journalist Daniella Lama, several fans as well as members of the media can be seen waiting outside Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Several racing fans are at the hospital hoping to get an update #FOX35News pic.twitter.com/4dDgqICyLF — Danielle Lama (@DLama_FOX35) February 18, 2020

Another look at the scene outside the hospital #FOX35News pic.twitter.com/zfsCBThlEe — Danielle Lama (@DLama_FOX35) February 18, 2020

On Monday night, NASCAR released a statement saying Newman was in "serious condition."

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," the statement read. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

In a tweet, Lama wrote that she "heard a few cheers of joy from outside the hospital as the news came out that Newman’s injuries are non-life threatening."

On Tuesday afternoon, Roush Fenway Racing shared in a statement on Twitter that Newman is still at Halifax Medical Center but is "awake and speaking."

"Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida," the statement read. "He is awake and speaking with family and doctors."

"Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country," the message continued. "They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond. We will continue to provde information as it becomes available."

Newman was racing for Roush Fenway during the Daytona 500, driving the No. 6 Ford. During the final lap of the race, his car was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney's car. Newman's vehicle spun out of control and flew through the air, flipping several times before hitting the wall, where it was hit on its driver's side at full speed by driver Corey LaJoie's vehicle. That impact caused the Ford to skid down the track on its roof while on fire. Crews immediately rushed to the car and had to turn it on its tires before Newman could be removed.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jared C. Tilton