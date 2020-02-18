Ryan Newman Crash: Samantha Busch Weighed in Just Minutes After Daytona 500 'Horrific Wreck'

Just minutes after Ryan Newman's horrific crash at the Daytona 500 that left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who also competed on the track, sent a message of support. Taking to Twitter shortly after viewers both watching from home and from the stands were left in shock from the crash, Busch took to Twitter to send her prayers.

Prayers for Ryan after that horrific wreck. 🙏 — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) February 18, 2020

Busch's tweet sparked a flurry of well-wishes from other fans, who at the time were not yet aware of Newman's condition or if he had survived the crash.

"Prayers to him, his family and his teammates," wrote one person.

"Praying for Ryan Newman," replied another. "God's speed, we love the sports but as we all know from past races we know it's very dangerous, may God comfort Ryan and Christy and family.."

"My prayers to him & his family," commented a third. "No matter which type of races you watch, I never want to see someone hurt. I, unfortunately, have seen drivers killed in Indycar, etc."

"Praying for Ryan, that looked really bad," wrote another person. "Jeff Gordon's expression and tears in his eyes has me very concerned."

As he was taking Turn 4 during the final lap of Monday’s race, Newman's No. 6 was bumped from behind by Ryan Blaney, sending the vehicle into the air and down the speedway. After flipping several times and being struck by another vehicle, Newman's car came to a stop upside down and briefly caught fire before the flames were extinguished by track personnel.

Newman, who won the 2008 Daytona 500, had to be removed from his car and transported via a stretcher to an ambulance. He was taken to Halifax Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition. According to a statement from his team shortly after, “doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing, offered a second update on Newman's condition Tuesday morning, stating that the racer remained in the hospital and "further updates on his condition" will be made "as they become available."

"On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman's family, we'd like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all," the statement added.