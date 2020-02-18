Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin Fans React After He Clarifies Controversial Celebration Following Ryan Newman Crash

Ryan Newman was involved in a serious crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and fans were angry at Denny Hamlin. He did not cause the crash, but when he won the race, he started the celebration which did not rub fans the right way. Once Hamlin learned the news about Newman he told reporters he didn't know how serious it was at first.

"Obviously I saw him cross the race track," Hamlin said who noted that he learned of what had happened as he was walking over to victory lane. "I didn't see the contact that the other car had when he was in the air. That's kind of a worse case scenario you can possibly have."

Hamlin then went to Twitter to clarify that he didn't realize Newman was seriously injured in the crash. Here's a look at fans reacting to Newman's tweet.