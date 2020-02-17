Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pose Together for Cozy Valentine's Day Selfies

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen just showed how much they love each other on social media. On Valentine's Day, the couple posted different selfies on their Instagram accounts. For Brady, he posted a photo of him being kissed by his wife. And in the caption, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wrote, "My forever Valentine.

Gisele posted a photo of the two embracing each other. And in the caption, she wrote: "My forever Valentine. Te Amo! Wishing you all a happy Valentine’s Day."

Brady and Bundchen have been married for nearly 11 years. Just like any marriage, Brady and Bundchen have their challenges along the way and last year, the New England Patriots quarterback talked about what's been the most challenging part being married to Bundchen.

"We're very ambitious people," Brady said. "A lot of times I'm going in one direction, she's going the other and its ships passing in the night. I'm going to football, she's got things she's doing and by the way, the kids. I think we have to make sure we take time for one another. If you want it to get better and improve, you got to communicate."

One of the other things that have been challenging for the couple is when Brady leaves for training camp each summer. However, spending more time with the family during the last two offseasons has really been beneficial.

"The last couple years, it's been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need," he said. "You know, because when I'm here doing my thing, my wife's gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams. And I feel like it's my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her. She's happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am. It was a great offseason, but now it's time for football, and I think everyone in our family is prepared for that."

Things should get really interesting for Brady as he will be a free agent in March. This means he could either re-sign with the Patriots and finish his career in New England or sign with another team. If that happens, it would change things for his family as well as change the entire complexity of the NFL.