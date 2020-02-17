Michael Strahan Wishes All His Kids a Happy Valentine's Day With Rare Photos

Michael Strahan had four reasons to celebrate Valentine's Day. On Instagram, he posted rate photos of his four children and on Valentine's Day and he wrote: "My (Valentines) today and every day! (Love my kids)." Strahan has two kids from his first marriage and two from his previous marriage.

Strahan received a lot of positive responses from Instagram users.

"Happy Valentines Michael to you and your beauties," one fan wrote.

"Michael Kisses & Hugs!!" another fan wrote. "Beautiful family, God bless you all. Happy Valentine’s Day!!"

"Such a great Dad!!!" another Instagram user added. "Your children are truly blessed."

Strahan first became known as one of the top football stars in the late 90s in the 2000s. But he has now emerged as one of the top television personalities as he's a co-anchor of Good Morning America and a co-host on GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke. He was recently asked the biggest difference between playing professional football and working on TV.

"The stakes are definitely different," he said to the New York Times. "Football will be the hardest thing I will ever do when it comes to work, because it requires you, mentally, to take yourself where you never thought you could go physically. That's not required now. But the mental aspect of working in TV is like it was in football. I don’t want to be on the show and feel like everyone else is carrying me. I want us all to be successful. I’ve done things where I went in with team concepts, and I got there and realized it’s not about team. It’s selfish, and I don’t operate well under that."

Before being on Good Morning America, he was a co-host on the show Live! with Kelly Ripa. He revealed how that situation of him leaving wasn't handled as well as it should have been.

"It was really not a choice. It was a request," he went on to share, "But it was treated as if I was the guy who walked in and said, 'I’m leaving.' That part was totally misconstrued, mishandled in every way. People who should have handled it better have all apologized, but a lot of the damage had already been done. For me, it was like: Move on. Success is the best thing. Just keep on moving."