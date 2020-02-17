Daytona 500: Watch Martin Truex Jr. Accidentally Run Over Gas Can on Pit Road

Martin Truex Jr. did not have an easy time getting off pit road during the Daytona 500 on Monday. The driver, who drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, ran into a loose gas can from another driver. It was later revealed to be from Chase Elliott's pit, and he was penalized.

Truex, 39, hit the loose can head on after he pulled out of his pit stand.

"You see Mark pull out of his pit stall and nailed a gas can that somebody must have pulled out of their pit stall with them when they left," Fox Sports commentator Jeff Gordon said.

Truex is hoping to finally win the Daytona 500 for the first time, after coming in very close at the 2016 race. He previously won the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and won the Coca-Cola 600 last year. He joined Joe Gibbs Racing before last season.

Truex is racing with a new crew chief this season after Cole Pearn resigned to spend time with his family, reports Elite Sports NY. James Small now has that job.

"I'm very confident in his abilities and what he can do," the New Jersey native said of Small. "He's been a big part of our success over the last few seasons. He's obviously been behind the scenes and not in the spotlight as an engineer. But, now being the crew chief, I think people will get to know him better."

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images