Dale Earnhardt Jr. Fawns Over Wife Amy on Valentine's Day

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt celebrated Valentine's Day on Friday by exchanging adorable Instagram posts to show their love for each other. The couple married on New Year's Eve at the end of 2015 and are parents to daughter Isla Rose, who turns 2 in April. This weekend, Earnhardt is in Daytona Beach, Florida to attend the 2020 Daytona 500.

Earnhardt, 45, shared a photo Amy, 37, on Friday. "So beautiful. Happy Valentines sweetheart," he wrote in the caption.

"Wow you dug into the vault for that one," Amy joked in response.

Amy shared a hilarious photo of Earnhardt stuck in Isla's Baby Shark house.

"Happy Valentines to my favorite," Amy wrote. "Thank you for loving us so much you'd get yourself stuck in a baby shark house to make us laugh."

Earnhardt and Amy have their hands full with Isla, but the couple have repeatedly said they hope to expand their family some day.

"We have a very dynamic headstrong little girl, and she's so much fun and very sweet, but she's a climber, she's into everything so she keeps us on our toes," Amy told NBC Charlotte in August 2019. "But I am absolutely loving being a mother, and we’re thinking about even expanding the family. I'm not pregnant, but we're looking to do that in the near future probably."

In November 2018, when Isla was only 6 months old, Earnhardt told PEOPLE they would "love to have another child."

"We're kind of in the trenches still, a little bit," Amy told the magazine at the time. "We want her to have a sibling, so we'll try sooner [rather] than later."

Earnhardt is in Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Daytona 500, where he will be contributing to the NBC Sports team. On Saturday, Noah Gragson, who drove for Earnhardt, his sister and Rick Hendrick's JR Motorsports, won his first Xfinity Series race at Daytona. It was the third consecutive win for JR Motorsports at Daytona.

"It never gets old, man," Earnhardt said, reports the Associated Press. "I don't expect I will do it ever again as a driver, but if I get here as an owner and have success like this, it's a great feeling."

Earnhardt retired from racing full-time himself in 2017, but he still occasionally races for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

"I was lucky today to get to go back to victory lane at Daytona," Earrnhardt wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Thank you [Gragson] and his No9 [JR Motorsports] team for making it happen."

Earnhardt won the race in 2004 and 2014. His father, the late Dale Earnhardt, Sr., won the Daytona 500 in 1998.

The Daytona 500 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and airs on Fox, live from the Daytona International Speedway.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images