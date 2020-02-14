Kobe Bryant and Gianna's Final Resting Place at Pacific View Memorial Park Revealed in New Photos

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter were laid to rest in a private ceremony on Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California. This occurred just under two weeks the two died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people outside the Los Angeles area on Jan. 26. The details of the service have yet to be released, but the Daily Mail was able to obtain photos of Bryant and Gianna's final resting place.

REVEALED: The private grave site where Kobe and daughter Gianna were laid to rest side-by-side https://t.co/ZT8aZRF8lA pic.twitter.com/K50oezUaQ4 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 14, 2020

According to CNN, Pacific View Memorial Park is located 10 minutes from the church the Bryant family attends, Our Lady Queen of Angels, in Newport Beach. The resting site is located two miles from the Pacific Ocean.

Per the official website, Pacific View Memorial Park's "gently rolling slopes of green, lush landscaping filled with palms and flowers are meticulously cared for and offer a breathtaking final resting place for your loved one, as well as a place of peaceful reflection and remembering for you."

On Feb. 24, the city of Los Angeles will have a public memorial service for Bryant and Gianna at the Staples Center. The service will reportedly be televised on several networks. The date is significant as 24 is the number Bryant wore during his time with the Lakers and Gianna wore No. 2 which indicates the second month of the year.

Since the passing of the nine victims, there have been a number of tributes and memorials. On Jan. 31, the Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Bryant at the Staples Center before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James gave an emotional speech to end the ceremony.

"Kobe is a brother to me," James said. "From the time I was in high school watching him from afar, to getting in this league at 18 and watching him up close, all the battles that we had throughout my career, the one thing that we always shared was that determination to just want to win, to just want to be great. The fact that I'm here now means so much to me. I want to continue, along with my teammates, his legacy. Not only for this year, but for as long as we can play this game of basketball that we love, because that's what Kobe Bryant would want. So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out.' But in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on, brother."

The other victims of the crash included Gianna's basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli's parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester's mother, Sarah Chester, girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was headed to Bryant's Mamba Academy for a two-day basketball tournament.