UFC: BJ Penn Reportedly Under Investigation for DUI After Car Crash

Former UFC Champion BJ Penn is under investigation by the Hawaii Police Department for a possible DUI stemming from an incident he was involved in last Friday. Penn was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when he was involved in a single-car accident in Hilo according to Big Island Now. It was reported the truck was speeding, lost control and flipped into the area fronting Prince Kuhio Plaza.

Penn was transported to the Hilo Medical Center but the extent of his injuries is unknown. Police did say speed played a factor in the crash, but when it comes to a DUI, they could not conduct a blood alcohol content test at the scene due to protocol.

Penn, who is in the UFC Hall of Fame, was supposed to make a comeback last year, but league president Dana White said he would not compete again after a video surfaced of him getting into a fight.

"He won't fight again, that's it," White told ESPN in September. "That's a wrap. It's not even that this was the last straw. I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway. But with the relationship that he and I have -- he gets me on the phone, begging me for another fight; it's hard to turn him down -- after what I saw in that video, BJ needs to, you know, he needs to focus on his personal life before he thinks about fighting."

Penn's last fight was at UFC 237 and lost to Clay Guida via unanimous decision. That was his seventh consecutive loss, which is a UFC record.

"I know I am on a losing streak," Penn told BJPenn.com. "I think they said it is the longest in UFC history or something. But that being said, I am not going out there and getting knocked unconscious. There are ton of guys, who would be considered in their prime, who still get knocked out cold – even this past weekend. I still feel good and the desire to compete is still there.

"It was a good scrap with Clay, who is a really tough fight for anybody at 155 [pounds]. You know what they say, Babe Ruth set a record for most strikeouts too right. But in all seriousness, I do this because I love it. Anderson Silva said it best; never feel sorry for the lion, because the lion doesn’t feel sorry for himself when he is surrounded by a bunch of hyenas ready to die."