Kobe and Gianna Bryant Were Buried Near Their Church and the Coast, Records Show

A little over two weeks after it was reported that Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven others tragically died in a helicopter crash, the NBA legend and his daughter have been laid to rest. According to The Los Angeles Times, Kobe and Gianna were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, which is near their family home, church, and the coast. They were reportedly laid to rest on Feb. 7 during a private family service.

In addition to Pacific View Memorial Park being close to Kobe and Gianna's home in California, it also is close by the Catholic church that the Bryant family frequently attended. The New York Times reported that Kobe even attended church at Our Lady Queen of Angels only hours before his untimely passing.

"From the first day in 1958 when Pacific View opened its gates in Corona del Mar, it has been our mission to remind visitors of the beauty of life," the website for Pacific View Memorial Park states. "That ideal is exemplified throughout our funeral home and cemetery grounds. Carefully designed buildings, open courtyards, meticulous landscaping and flowing fountains all express the joy of living and offer a truly remarkable place to celebrate a loved one."

Kobe and Gianna will also be honored in a public memorial service which will be held at the Staples Center on Feb. 24. Vanessa Bryant announced the memorial on her Instagram, writing, "#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together" in reference to the date of the event.

In the days since Kobe and Gianna's deaths, Vanessa has issued numerous tributes to her loved ones on social media. Most recently, about two weeks after the tragedy, she took to Instagram to share some emotional words with her followers.

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time," she wrote, captioning a video of both Kobe and Gianna during their Mamba Sports Academy games. "It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live."

"Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri," Vanessa's statement continued. "I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."