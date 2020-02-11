Larry the Cable Guy Is Apparently Really Into Golf

Daniel Lawrence Whitney, AKA Larry The Cable Guy, is a very popular comedian and is known for his catchphrase of "Git-R-Done!" However, Larry also has drawn attention for a different pursuit. He is apparently really into golf.

According to a multitude of posts on his Instagram account, the comedian reportedly worth $80 million has a fascination with hitting the links, whether it's in his free time or as part of a celebrity golf tournament. He has been a mainstay on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, often pairing with fellow comedians and other celebrities.

His most recent outing was as part of an amateur/pro team on the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Larry was partnered with professional golfer Sebastian Cappelen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry The Cable Guy (@gitrdonegram) on Feb 8, 2020 at 8:39am PST

The love for golf was actually passed on to Larry by Thomas Brent "Boo" Weekley. "He got me playing!" Larry said about Weekley to Links Magazine. In the years since first learning to love the game, the comedian has reportedly played "every other day" during the summer months.

Larry may not have a "home" course, but he does spend time at Yankee Hill Country Club in Lincoln, Nebraska. His Git-R-Done Charity Golf Classic is hosted at this course and helps raise money for his foundation, which is dedicated to helping children and veterans.

The comedian has also enjoyed his fair share of big moments on the golf course. The latest example was a wild shot that he made on Feb. 8. Larry hit his ball out of a greenside bunker with the intention of landing near the hole.

He first appeared to overshoot the ball into the crowd, but the shot ricocheted off some nearby bleachers. The ball returned to the green and set Larry up for a makeable putt. The crowd roared its approval after witnessing the bizarre shot.

Golf shot of the year from *checks notes* uh, Larry the Cable Guy pic.twitter.com/Sz7zkJOrWz — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) February 8, 2020

Back in 2017, Larry also made the crowd laugh while he was dealing with a heckler. He had missed an "easy" putt on the sixth hole. A fan gave him flak for the miss, so the comedian pulled him out of the crowd and had him attempt the putt. The fan missed and was jokingly dragged back to the crowd by Larry.

According to CBS Sports, Larry has a handicap of 14, but the comedian is dedicated to improving. He has a golf simulator in his barn and uses it in an attempt to improve.

(Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)