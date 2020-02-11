Kobe Bryant Fans React to Old Clip of LeBron James Watching Bryant's Game Winning Shot

Kobe Bryant was an NBA legend and when he died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, the entire sports world mourned his death. There have been a number of tributes to Bryant, one of the most recent ones being an old video that resurfaced of him hitting a game-winning shot against the Phoenix Suns during the 2006 playoffs. The video also includes LeBron James' reaction of Bryant's game-winner at the time, which had fans talking on Twitter.

LeBron watching Kobe’s game winner vs the Suns back in 2006 will bring back all the feels pic.twitter.com/XRdC9Kr8Wa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2020

"It's a shame he didn't have this 'don't let him get the ball' mentality during the play he switched off KD in 2018 finals game 3 before he canned that 3 to ice the game," one fan wrote.

"I mean, honestly....WHY is this game being replayed before their game?" another fan wrote. "Is this normal? No. Lol! If u think this is normal, or special, then u have serious issues! How about just play another Monday night game on the regular season schedule? LeBron is such a drama king! OMG."

"LeBron is so thirsty!" another Twitter user added. "Literally watching Kobe replays on each opponent to steal some nostalgia to bring back to 2020. It's ALL ABOUT HIM. It always is! Please stop. Just stop."

"Wish they got to duke it out in the finals at least once," a fourth fan stated.

When it comes down to it, James looks up to Bryant. Both are all-time greats, but Bryant might be the closest thing to Michael Jordan for this generation. Along with being named to the All-Star game 18 times, Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA Championships. He won the MVP Award in 2008 and was named to the All-NBA First Team 11 times.

James has put together a strong career as well, winning the NBA title three times (two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and winning the MVP award four times. When the Lakers honored Bryant and the eight other victims in the helicopter crash, James considered him a "brother. "

"Kobe is a brother to me," James said. "From the time I was in high school watching him from afar, to getting in this league at 18 and watching him up close, all the battles that we had throughout my career, the one thing that we always shared was that determination to just want to win, to just want to be great. The fact that I'm here now means so much to me. I want to continue, along with my teammates, his legacy."

The city of Los Angeles will have a chance to pay tribute to Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and the rest of the victims at a public memorial service on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.