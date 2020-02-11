Kobe Bryant Death Certificate Reveals NBA Star's Cause of Death

Kobe Bryant's death certificate has been released, and the document reportedly states that the basketball icon's death was "rapid." The certificate was obtained by The Blast, and listed Bryant's cause of death as "blunt trauma." His place of death is also listed, stating that he died on the "mountainside" where the crash took place. Additionally, the document lists Bryant as an "author, producer, and athlete," and indicates that he was part of the entertainment business for 24 years.

This story is developing.