Dwyane Wade Sends Message to Vanessa Bryant After She Opens up About Grieving Kobe and Gianna

Dwyane Wade is sending love and support to Vanessa Bryant as Kobe Bryant's widow opens up about grieving the loss of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, both of whom were killed alongside seven other victims on Jan. 26 in a tragic helicopter crash. Monday, Vanessa shared a photo of her two late loved ones on Instagram, admitting her brain "refuses to accept" that they both are gone.

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words," she began. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:14am PST

"It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?!" she continued. "I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri."

Vanessa continued she knows her feelings at the moment are "normal" and part of the grieving process, but added she wanted to share in case it would help someone else going through something similar.

"God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over," she concluded. "Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

Wade was quick to weigh in on the tribute, with the former Miami Heat player writing, "Thank you for sharing your thoughts, words, emotions and all these moments with us."

He was far from the only celebrity to send their thoughts to Vanessa after her vulnerable note. Cindy Crawford commented, "A mother's love and strength knows no bounds. Sending prayers for you all," and Kris Jenner also chimed in, "Praying for you and lifting your babies up in prayer....we love you."

Photo credit: Bobby Metelus/FilmMagic/Getty