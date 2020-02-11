Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reacts to Daughter Simone Joining WWE

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, announced on Monday that she would begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Her journey to wrestling stardom has begun, and Johnson couldn't be happier. He posted a photo on Instagram that showed the two embracing.

"Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete," Johnson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.

So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. #humblehungry #hardestworkersintheroom #4thgeneration"

If Simone remains with WWE and becomes a professional wrestler, she will make history. Her father was one of the most famous wrestlers during his time as The Rock while her grandfather, Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, broke barriers in the ring. Simone's great-grandfather, 'High Chief' Peter Maiviawas, was also a professional wrestler and a Hall of Famer. No other family has seen a fourth-generation wrestler enter the ring, but Simone could be the first.

"Legendary family," Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt wrote in response to the photo. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is no stranger to legendary families considering that his two brothers, TJ and Derek, have successful careers in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

According to the press release from WWE, Simone will be training in Orlando under the tutelage of Head Coach Matt Bloom and Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato. She will be joining other superstars at the Performance Center to learn the intricacies of the sports entertainment world.

"It means the world to me," Simone said about her new opportunity. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Future success in WWE is not guaranteed, but Simone is part of a family that has greatly impacted professional wrestling and could potentially carry on the legacy. Johnson has shown that he is supportive of her dreams and he is excited about everything that she will achieve in the coming years.

