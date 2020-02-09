NBA Signs Multiyear Partnership With Hennessy

Hennessy — the world's best-selling Cognac — and the NBA have announced a multiyear partnership, which means Hennessy is now the official spirit of the NBA, Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball. The NBA will move on from its recent partnership with Jack Daniels which started in 2017, when Hennessy and the NBA officially kick off their partnership later this month.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our 'Never stop. Never settle.' mantra," Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S., said in a press release. "There's an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation."

(Photo: NBA/Hennessy)

"Our partnership with Hennessy provides an exciting opportunity to reach and engage with a broader segment of basketball fans around the NBA's marquee moments," Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development, said. "As the iconic

brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball."

Hennessy will first be seen at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Friday, Feb. 14 and it will serve as an associate partner of the NBA Celebrity Game. It will also serve as presenting partner of the pre-game red carpet. The game was announced last week with celebrities like Common, Bad Bunny, Hannibal Buress, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Rel Howery set to play — as well as former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles and current WNBA players Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson.

The NBA Celebrity game is one of the many events going on during All-Star Weekend. The NBA Rising Stars game will also take place on Friday, featuring some of the league's top first and second-year players. On Saturday, the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk competition will take center stage and it will get fans fired up for the All-Star game which will tip-off on Sunday. Some of the players who will participate in the All-Star game are LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Anthony Davis.