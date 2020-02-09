Dale Earnhardt Jr. Unearths Childhood Photo Alongside Late Mom Brenda Jackson

Brenda Jackson, the mother of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., passed away in April after facing cancer. She was 65 years old. Following her death, the current NBC Sports analyst has reminisced about his mother in both interviews and on social media. The latest example is a childhood photo that showed Earnhardt sitting on his mother's lap.

"Received an old photo today. Good memories. With mom on one of her trips to NC to visit Kelley and me. mid 1980s," Earnhardt wrote in the caption of the photo.

While the majority of fans on Instagram responded by asking about Earnhardt's shoes or the cars in the background of the photo, there were several others that wanted to talk about the man that he has become. One fan believes that both of Earnhardt's parents would be immensely proud of everything that he has done in his life.

"Both your mom and dad would be so proud to see you today," the fan on Instagram wrote. "To see the man you have grown to be. The husband you became and especially, the dad that you are to isla. That's the most important of them all!!! [heart emoji] continued best wishes in all your lifes dreams."

While Earnhardt was sad about his mother not being in his life anymore following her death last year, he did reveal on Twitter that there was a positive aspect of this situation. She was no longer in pain. "I'm glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace," he wrote at the time. "She will live in our hearts forever."

Jackson's death was originally announced by JR Motorsports, a stock car racing team owned by Earnhardt. Jackson had originally joined JR Motorsports as an accounting specialist in 2004 and quickly became a beloved figure around the office.

According to the team, Jackson's "sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014."

Jackson may no longer be a part of Earnhardt's daily life, but he is remembering the good times with her whenever possible. The photo of them together is the latest example.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Vera Bradley)