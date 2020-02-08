Watch: Kobe Bryant Mourned by Rihanna, Who Says 'It Could Have Been Any of Us'

Rihanna is still unsettled over the death of Kobe Bryant. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the singer on Friday night at New York City's Bergdorf Goodman as she launched the Fenty 2-20 collection, and, aside from fashion, she spoke on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. She said she's reminded of the tragedy every time she sees a helicopter, and the time she spends traveling made her realize "it could have been any of us." She also sent love to the Los Angeles Lakers legend's wife Vanessa Bryant and their family and reflected on his talents on the court.

"Every time I see a helicopter, it's just like-- As an entertainer, we travel so much, like, in your mind, it could have been any of us," Rihanna said. "My heart breaks, my heart goes out to Vanessa Bryant and the entire Bryant family and all of the families that lost people that day. It's a tragedy and I think it's something that the world will never really get over."

She added, "To see him play, there's just something that comes over him, that you just can't even-- it's not even tangible. You can't even understand it. It was beautiful to see his career. It was beautiful to see him play -- and I actually got to witness him playing -- but it makes it even more tragic to lose him."

This is the second time the "Love on the Brain" and "Umbrella" singer publicly discussed the NBA icon's passing. On Jan. 27, just one day after the helicopter crash, she posted a tribute to Bryant and the others who perished in the accident.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in the crash alongside John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45; Payton Chester, 13; and Ara Zobayan, the helicopter's pilot. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but engine failure has been ruled out.

Photo Credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images