Cam Newton Hypes up 2020 Comeback With New Instagram Gallery

Cam Newton has not been on an NFL field since week 2 of the NFL season, but he is nowhere near finished with his career. The Carolina Panthers quarterback is attacking his rehab and has a goal of being fully recovered from a lingering foot injury that ended his season. Newton is hyping up his comeback after two seasons dealing with injuries, and he is doing so with a gallery on Instagram.

Newton posted a series of photos and videos on the popular social media site that showed him getting in some workouts as part of his recovery progress. Newton was working his entire body on a VersaClimber machine, and he was also working in a swimming pool.

"Killas been counting me out," Newton wrote in the caption of the gallery. "IM COUNTING MY BULLETS, im loading my clips. im writing down names, IM MAKING A LIST. IM CHECKING IT TWICE and im getting em H1T!"

These are actually lyrics from a J Cole song called "Middle Child." Newton quoted the song to show off his mindset while also writing that he wants "everything that 2019 tried to take from me."

With a new head coach in Matt Rhule, Newton's future with the Panthers is unknown, but he is under contract for another year. Although his recovery will be the focal point of the offseason. Newton underwent successful foot surgery in mid-December and expects to be back to full health by the new league year in March.

This timeline is critical considering his contract status. If the Panthers cut ties with the former first overall pick (2011) by waiving him, they will lose $2 million in dead cap money. While this would not be a popular move among the fanbase, it would open up a considerable market for Newton. There are several teams that are rumored to be searching for an upgrade at quarterback, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears.

Both of these teams could pursue Newton's services if he were to become a free agent, or they could attempt to make a trade. The QB's health will be critical in these potential scenarios considering that he would have to pass a physical.

The Panthers could also keep Newton on the roster to lead this new offense brought to town by Rhule. If so, the Charlotte-based franchise will need him to be at full health in order to help bring the team back to the dominant form.

(Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)