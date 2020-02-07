Vanessa Bryant's 'Celebration of Life' Invitation for Kobe and Gianna Sparks Emotional Response From Fans

Vanessa Bryant shared an invitation of her husband, Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna's memorial service to her Instagram followers on Friday. The memorial service will be held at the Staples Center on Feb. 24 and it will start at 10 a.m. local time, with more details to later follow. With thousands of fans leaving flowers, photos and basketballs outside the Staples Center, it's likely over 20,000 fans will be at the memorial service.

However, some fans wanted the service to be in a bigger facility because they feel the Staples Center is too small. There were reports of having it at the L.A. Coliseum before deciding on the Staples Center.

"There was conversations about possibly having the ceremony at the LA Coliseum to fit more people, but ultimately the Staples Center made the most sense as it was such a big part of Kobe's life," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The date being the 24th was a decision to coincide with his jersey number as well. The day will be a way for LA to celebrate a man that meant so much to the city."

Here's a look at fans reacting to the post.