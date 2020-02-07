Oprah Winfrey Speaking out About Gayle King Amid Kobe Bryant Controversy Has Social Media Weighing In

Media icon Oprah Winfrey recently spoke out about the heat her friend Gayle King has come under, following a line of questioning she delivered to WNBA star Lisa Leslie about late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's past rape accusations, and social media is now weighing in. Earlier this week, King ignited a controversy when she pressed Leslie about the allegations Bryant faced many years ago before the case was dropped and settled a civil case out of court with his accuser.

After being asked about the allegations multiple times, Leslie firmly stated that she does not believe the situation to be a "complicated" one. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy," she said.

King ultimately, suffered a major backlash with Winfrey appearing on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Friday to break her silence on the situation, admitting "she's not doing well."

"May I say, she is not doing well because she has now death threats, and has to now travel with security and she's feeling very much attacked," Winfrey said. The beloved media mogul's appearance has sparked a lot of responses from social media users, and we've compiled a number of them below. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.