Fans Express Disappointment With Viral Photo of Patrick Mahomes Trolling Donald Trump Being Photoshopped

It looked like Patrick Mahomes trolled Donald Trump is a big way. A photo of Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews hit the internet with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seen wearing a shirt that had the state of Missouri on it and the words: "The Great State of Kansas." It was referring to a mistake Trump made when he was congratulating the team on Twitter.

Unfortunately, it was discovered the shirt turned out to be Photoshopped. One Twitter user discovered the shirt Mahomes was actually wearing said "Showtime," based on an Instagram story. However, it's very likely "The Great State of Kansas" shirt is being sold online and the Photoshopped image may have helped sales in a big way.

That said, fans really wanted this shirt to be real because that would have made things very interesting if the Chiefs end up visiting the White House. Here's a look at fans reacting to the shirt being fake.