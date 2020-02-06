Jay-Z Reveals Reveals Last Conversation With Kobe Bryant Was 'One of the Most Hurtful Things'

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has sent shock-waves of sorrow through the sports and entertainment industries, with iconic rapper Jay-Z recently revealing that the last conversation he had with the former Lakers star was "one of the most hurtful things" he's ever experienced. E! News reports that during the inaugural Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter Lecture Series at Columbia University on Tuesday, the "99 Problems" rapper spoke about his close friendship with Bryant and recalled the last time they spoke before a tragic helicopter accident claimed the lives of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

"He was just in the greatest space that I've seen him in," Jay-Z said. "And…one of the last things he said to me was, ‘You gotta see Gianna play basketball.' And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud."

"The look on his face was like…I looked at him and said, ‘Oh, she's going to be the best female basketball player in the world,'" he continued. "He was just so proud of what he said."

Concluding his comments on Bryant's death, the "Hard Knock Life" rapper said, "So, that's really a tough one and my wife and I took that—taking that—really tough. That's all I'll say on that. Just a great human being that was in a great space in his life."

Jay-Z is not the member of his family to comment on Bryant's tragic death, as his wife Beyonce posted a photo of the NBA star and Gianna on her Instagram account, writing, "I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 29, 2020 at 9:43pm PST

Along with Bryant and his daughter, the crash also claimed the lives of seven other individuals. Notably, Bryant leaves behind his wife Vanessa, as well as the three other daughter they shared: Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," Vanessa recently wrote in part of an Instagram post, addressing ther tragedy. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever."

"They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," she added. "I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way."