Social Media Attacks Chiefs' Lackluster Attendance at Super Bowl Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs held their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday and they expected to have a million fans celebrating with the team according to FTW. And while it looked like there were a lot of Chiefs fans in downtown Kansas City, it wasn't the same crowd as it was when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series in 2015. And that led to social media taking aim at Chiefs fans for the low attendance.

Before the parade started, the Chiefs posted a photo of fans at Union Station a few hours before the start of the parade. It's not full, but the team did mention in the caption more fans are coming.

THE SEA OF RED 😍 (and more coming) pic.twitter.com/GpsKjMw716 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

But that photo caused a stir on social media. One fan did a side-by-side comparison of the Chiefs parade and the Royals parade.

K.C. Championship parade turnouts: Chiefs vs. Royals pic.twitter.com/fm3UuBVqxI — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) February 6, 2020

More fans chimed in with photos from parades of different teams. Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos fans shared photos from Super Bowl victory parades and it looked like there were more fans at those events than what was seen with the Chiefs.

Once the team met with the fans at Union Station, the attendance increased but the criticism was still there. One person was wondering if weather played a factor in the lack of attendance.

Really expected the Chiefs to lap the Royals in parade attendance. Had to be because of weather. Right? — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) February 5, 2020

Regardless, the Chiefs and their fans had fun celebrating the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years. After years of coming up short, the Chiefs broke through thanks in large part to quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing two touchdown passes and running for one in the win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

"He kept firing, that's what he did," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game per ESPN. "The guys around him just believed in him. We all did, all the coaches likewise. ... We knew it would be a close game and it felt that way. We knew there would be challenges to battle through and nobody lost their poise, they just kept rolling so I was proud of everybody there."