Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs Parade Photos Show Sea of Fans Camping out Hours Ahead of Start Time

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. It's their first title in 50 years and the fans are more than ready to party with the players and coaches. The parade is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET and fans have been camping out since the early hours in the morning. Twitter users have been taking photos of the Chiefs fans at the parade and it looks like the entire Kansas City community is there.

My view today. Getting to see the parade from the 18th floor...where it's warm inside! #chiefskingdom #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/ixHDI0tmyf — Brenda poor (@tvpoor) February 5, 2020

After years of coming up short, the Chiefs were able to break through thanks to head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The duo has been a pain for opposing NFL teams and they have a chance to build and Dynasty.

The City is already live for the #chiefsparade! pic.twitter.com/Ff72oiOOfr — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) February 5, 2020

"I've got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the Super Bowl win, referring to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes per CBS Sports. "You get one, you want to go get another one. But we've got to backpedal for about a minute and enjoy this one and (then) we'll get busy on the next one."

"I believe in maximizing (my talent) every single day," Mahomes said. "Obviously I've had a good start to my career. I've been blessed to be in a great organization with a lot of great players around me that make my job easier. But I know it's gonna take a long time of consistency if I wanna be where I wanna be in the end."

IT’S #CHIEFSPARADE DAY! Not a bad crowd for 4 am. These fans are waiting for the rally at Union Station. It doesn’t start for 9 more hours. #kwch pic.twitter.com/dWhhJftEGD — Kristen Boxman (@KWCHKristen) February 5, 2020

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing two touchdown passes and running in one on Sunday. In just two seasons as a starter (third season overall), Mahomes has won a Super Bowl, was named Super Bowl MVP and won the NFL MVP award.