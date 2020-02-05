Super Bowl 2020: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Unites With Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning in Miami

Super Bowl LIV brought out all the stars, but one NASCAR star couldn't believe he was talking to three legendary NFL quarterbacks. Dale Earnhart Jr. was in Miami this past weekend for the Super Bowl and had a chance to meet up with Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. All four took a photo and Earnhardt shared it on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Feb 1, 2020 at 5:29am PST

"Spent yesterday in Miami with my [Nationwide] family and chatting with the Mannings about life and of course (football emoji), Earnhardt wrote. "Definitely one of those moments where I wonder how I got here."

This led to a number of Earnhardt's fans responding to the post.

"Such an awesome group of retirees!" one fan wrote.

"There’s a lot of greatness in this picture!" another fan wrote.

"Love u Jr!!!" another fan added. "Miss u in the track, but love seeing you in the booth and love your beautiful family!!"

Earnhardt is considered one of the best drivers in NASCAR history as he has won the Daytona 500 twice and notched 26 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. It makes sense for him to hang out with three quarterbacks who had success in the NFL.

Archie is known for his work with the New Orleans Saints from 1971-1982. He was named to the Pro Bowl two times and he's a member of the Saints Ring and Honor and Hall of Fame. He had three sons and two of them went on to be Super Bowl Champions

Peyton was drafted No. 1 overall in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts and he went on to be named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He won a Super Bowl with the Colts and the Denver Broncos and he was named NFL MVP five times. He's also been named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and he was named to the All-Pro team 10 times.

Eli was drafted No. 1 overall by the San Diego Chargers but he was then traded to the New York Giants. He just retired from the NFL and leaves the game with two Super Bowl championships and two Super Bowl MVP awards. He is only one of five players in league history to win multiple Super Bowl MVP trophies and never missed a game due to an injury.