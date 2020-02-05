Why Chantel Jeffries' Super Bowl Photo Is Making Fans Do a Double-Take

DJ and YouTube star Chantel Jeffries shared a photo of herself from the 2020 Super Bowl earlier this week, but the image is making fans do a double-take. In the picture, Jefferies is seen from behind, standing in the seating area, donning a small grey top and a pair of ripped jeans. However, the most eye-catching part of the photo is how her left arm is positioned with her elbow in front of her body, giving the appearance that she's fallen out of her top. Many other users have since commented in the photo, and its misleading appearance, with one person saying, "Elbow caught me off guard for sure."

your imagination can make it whatever you want it to be — quadey (@quadey_) February 3, 2020

"Oh sweet jesus its her elbow," another user quipped, while someone else tweeted, "elbow caught me lackin."

"Elbow made me triple take," a fourth user commented. "Girl I thought your Breast was out."

Who else thought her elbow was her 🍈 lmao pic.twitter.com/5ne9KvIpIW — Xozacxo (@Xodurxo) February 3, 2020

Following Jefferies' photo, the Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat the San Fransisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.

Many have taken to Twitter to congratulate the team, with Speaker of the House, and California politician, Nacy Pelosi tweeting, "To our @49ers: thank you for an incredible season, and an inspiring performance on the field tonight. You made us proud. Congratulations to the @Chiefs on their victory. #SuperBowl."

Congratulations to the @Chiefs. I couldn’t be more proud of our @49ers team. Our players make me so proud; they have heart, they compete and have special character. Kyle’s leadership was as good as I’ve ever seen in my years in this league. We will be back! #Faithful - Thank you — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) February 3, 2020

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs I enjoyed watching the 2020 super bowl I love watching this every year I look forward watching the super bowl game again I love sports," another user added.

"What an exciting win for the Kansas City Chiefs, now the reigning Super Bowl champions! Congratulations, #ChiefsKingdom! Enjoy this thrilling, well-deserved victory and amazing season. #SuperBowlLIV," Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City @Chiefs on your @SuperBowl win! Way to put the heartland on the map and bring home the :trophy: for the first time in 50 years. #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLIV," offered Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.